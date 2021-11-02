Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

