Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

