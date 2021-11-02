Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

