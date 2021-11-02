Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
