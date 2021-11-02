Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PID. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter.

