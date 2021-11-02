Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $388.96

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $388.96 and last traded at $388.87, with a volume of 197717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

