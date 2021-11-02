Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 21,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,699. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.