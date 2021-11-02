Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.06. 3,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,881. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.