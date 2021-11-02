Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.
Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.