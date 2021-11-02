Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

