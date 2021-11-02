ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $419,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IACC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,627. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

