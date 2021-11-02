Ipsos’ (IPSOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ipsos stock remained flat at $$46.30 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Ipsos has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

