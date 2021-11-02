iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

