iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 31.2% in October

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.15. 299,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,801. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.