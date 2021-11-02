iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,465 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $169,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,409. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

