iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $40.81.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.