iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSB opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.