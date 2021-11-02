iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,662,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. 539,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,963. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.