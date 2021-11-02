iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

