iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. 106,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,471. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $72.54 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

