iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

