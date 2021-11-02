Ispolink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Ispolink has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $4.17 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

