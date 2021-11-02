ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 130

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.03. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a one year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

