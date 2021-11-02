IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 324.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of IWG traded down GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 305.81 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,249. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

