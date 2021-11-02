J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $183.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $193.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $201.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

