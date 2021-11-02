Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.44 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

