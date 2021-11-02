Jefferies Financial Group Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $135.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,896,812. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 95.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

