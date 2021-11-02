Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 72,686 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $183.76. 6,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

