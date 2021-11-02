Jefferies Group LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,746 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 139,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,141. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

