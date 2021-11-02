Jefferies Group LLC Invests $8.05 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 44,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,094. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

