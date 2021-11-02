Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $131,370.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $639,963.97 and $131,370.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00220982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

