JFrog (FROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

