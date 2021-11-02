John W. Hill Sells 9,235 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. 2,173,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.59, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

