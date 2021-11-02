JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.96 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.