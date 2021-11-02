JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

