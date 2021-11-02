JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $79.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE MSGE opened at $73.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

