JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.52. 607,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $509.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

