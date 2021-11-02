JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,138 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

