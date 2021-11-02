K21 Achieves Market Cap of $29.55 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00003755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,447,408 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

