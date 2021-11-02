Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce $420,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $710,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock remained flat at $$9.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,061. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

