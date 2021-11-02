Kalata (KALA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $503,023.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00080016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00102415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,441.16 or 1.00033238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.71 or 0.07248037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

