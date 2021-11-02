Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issues Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

