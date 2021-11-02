Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,785 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Several analysts have commented on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.80 million and a PE ratio of 33.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

