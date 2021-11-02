KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

NYSE:KBR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KBR by 17.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

