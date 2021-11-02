Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,484 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

K opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

