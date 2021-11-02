Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

