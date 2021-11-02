Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

