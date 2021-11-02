Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 7,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,775. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

