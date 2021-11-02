Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 4,208,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,857. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.