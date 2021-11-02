Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 20,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 207,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,410. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.
Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
