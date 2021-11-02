Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 20,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,074,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 207,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,410. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

