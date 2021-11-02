Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Kforce stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06. Kforce has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

