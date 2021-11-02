Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $394-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.16 million.Kforce also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 248,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,655. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

